The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State.

Mr Ododo was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 11 November 2023 governorship election in the state.

A five-member panel of the court unanimously held that the appeal by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Muritala Ajaka, to challenge Mr Ododo’s victory lacked merit.

Sadiq Umar, who read the lead judgement, dismissed the appeal after resolving all the three issues identified for determination in the appeal against the appellants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal had affirmed Mr Ododo’s election in a unanimous judgement delivered on 11 July.

Onyekachi Otisi, who delivered the lead judgement, upheld the decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which had equally affirmed the governor’s election.

The appellate court held that the SDP and its governorship candidate, Mr Ajaka, failed to prove the allegations contained in their appeal beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The court equally dismissed the appeals filed by Action Alliance (AA) and its governorship candidate, Olayinka Braimoh; and that of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and its governorship candidate, Abdullahi Bayawo, challenging Mr Ododo’s victory.

In its judgement on SDP and Mr Ajaka’s appeal, the Court of Appeal agreed that the tribunal was right to have expunged the evidence of the 1st petitioners’ witness (PW-1) on the grounds that the evidence tendered by the witness was a documentary hearsay.

She said witnesses, whether subpoenaed or normal, are supposed to front-load their witness statements on oath as required by law.

The judge held that the petitioners’ witnesses were incompetent because their statements did not accompany the petition in line with the electoral laws.

She agreed with the tribunal that there were inconsistencies in the case of the appellants.

According to her, the allegation of forgery of documents that Ododo submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a pre-election matter which is handled by the Federal High Court and not the tribunal.

The court held that the issue happened before the conduct of the2023 governorship election in the state and as such, cannot be legislated upon by the lower tribunal.

The judge also held that the allegation of forgery of documents ought to be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The court resolved all the issues raised in the appeal against the appellants.

NAN reports that on 27 May, the tribunal affirmed the victory of Gov. Ododo of APC in the 11 November 2023 Kogi State governorship poll.

The three-member panel of judges led by Ado Birnin-Kudu held that the petition was bereft of substance and accordingly dismissed it.

The tribunal held that SDP and Mr Ajaka failed to prove the allegations of over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 in the petition.

The panel, in a unanimous decision, held that all the witness evidence filed before it were incompetent and full of inconsistencies.

READ ALSO: Ododo presents 11 cars to Kogi judges

It also agreed with the submissions of the respondents that the allegations of forgery raised in the petition were pre-election matter, which ought to have been raised 14 days after the documents were submitted to INEC.

Kogi State had, on 11 November 2023, held its off-cycle election won by Mr Ododo, beating his closest rival, Mr Ajaka of the SDP with a wide margin.

Unsatisfied with INEC’s declaration of Mr Ododo as winner of the poll, Mr Ajaka and his party sued the electoral umpire, Mr Ododo and APC to the tribunal.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

