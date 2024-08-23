Thirteen persons have been confirmed killed in the latest deadly attacks by bandits in Niger State.

Habibu Wushishi, the spokesperson for the state’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

The fresh attack in Bassa and Anguwan Mai-giro in Rafi and Shiroro local government area of the state came on the same day that bandits demanded 130 motorcycles as ransom for the release of dozens of women they had earlier kidnapped in Allawa, a community in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, in February.

According to reports on the latest incidents in the state, the bandits laid siege to Bassa and Angwan Mai-giro villages for hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr Wushishi said the bandits looted three shops in the villages and also sacked some neighbouring farming villages.

“Over 12 neighbouring villages are currently in Erena IDPs camp with their number (of displaced persons) yet to be ascertained,” he said.

Visiting the areas on Thursday, the acting governor, Yakubu Garba, condemned the attacks and loss of lives.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Bologi Ibrahim, Mr Garba “describes the attack as satanic, insensible, atrocious and callous.” He vowed that the government would restore security in the affected areas.

26 kidnapped women

On Thursday, a video emerged featuring two of the 26 women kidnapped five months earlier in Allawa.

In the video, the two women pleaded with their families to provide 130 motorcycles, which the bandits demanded as ransom for their release.

The 30-second video shows one of the women tied to a tree. Speaking in Hausa, she calls a relative named Abdulrahman to help provide the items.

“Umar, please talk to Abdulrahman. They have brought me to a service area now. They said they could not release me until the demanded items were delivered. They said I should talk so that you will hear my voice. I have injuries to my legs. For the sake of Allah and His Prophet, help bring the items. They said if you bring the items, they will release me along with Hajiya. I am here with Hajiya,” she says in the video.

Abba Usman, a resident of Allawa, confirmed that the women featured in the video are among the 26 kidnapped in February.

He said the bandits demanded five motorcycles for each of the 26 women, with each motorcycle valued at N2 million.

Mr Usman said the families of the two women had already provided six motorcycles, but the kidnappers were demanding four more to release them.

He added that the families of the remaining 24 women could not raise money to buy the motorcycles.

“My mother and my sister are among those kidnapped seven months ago on Allawa-Pandogari Road. On that day, eight men were killed before the other women were taken away. The bandits have asked us to provide five motorcycles for each of the 26 women. We couldn’t raise the money, which is why they are still in captivity.

“They sent the video to confirm that the women are still alive and would be released once the additional motorcycles were provided. For now, we don’t even have anything left to sell to raise money for these motorcycles,” Mr Usman explained.

Group demands commissioner’s sack

Meanwhile, Gbenu Boknu Yakwo, a Gbagyi socio-cultural group, has urged Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to sack his Commissioner for Homeland Security, Bello Abdullahi, over the worsening security cisis in Allawa and other communities in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Bako Bosso, the president of Gbenu Boknu Yakwo Association, criticised in a statement the commissioner for denying reports that bandits and terrorists have taken over Allawa.

He said the commissioner’s statements during an interview with an international media outlet showed that he was out of touch with the reality on the ground.

“We, the Gbenu Boknu Yakwo Association, are deeply disappointed in Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi (RTD) for his recent false claims that our people in Allawa and surrounding communities, who have been terrorised by bandits and kidnappers, have resumed their normal farming activities.

“The commissioner’s assertion during a BBC Hausa service interview that normalcy has returned to Allawa in Shiroro LGA mockingly disregards the suffering of residents who have been displaced from their ancestral lands due to banditry and terrorism.

“Niger citizens know that our people fled Allawa and surrounding areas on April 25, 2024, after soldiers stationed there were withdrawn. Despite five months since this exodus, the commissioner has failed to explain why the soldiers have not returned. Instead, he engaged in media misdirection, denying the reality of the ongoing crisis.

“We condemn the commissioner’s attempts to manipulate public perception and trivialise the plight of those displaced and traumatised by banditry and insurgency.

“His actions demonstrate gross inefficiency and incompetence in addressing the security challenges in Allawa and neighbouring villages.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to urgently remove the incompetent Commissioner of Homeland Security to prevent further frustration and anger from the farming communities.

“We also urge both the state and federal governments to take decisive action to eliminate the terrorists and enable the displaced residents to return to their homes and resume their farming activities.”

It will be recalled that hundreds of residents fled Allawa and adjourning villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state after the Nigerian Army withdrew its soldiers stationed in the area.

Since the withdrawal of the soldiers, bandits have routinely attacked the area, killing and kidnapping for ransom.

