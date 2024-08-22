The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambarim, has said the ongoing urban renewal projects of the Kwara State Government enjoy his full support.

The traditional ruler said the projects are necessary for socio-economic development and a sustainable environment and, therefore, urged the governor to push through the massive infrastructural works.

He said this while receiving a government delegation led by the Commissioner for Works, Abdulquawiy Olododo, and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Abdulrazaq Jiddah.

“I am pleased with the foresight of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with the ongoing expansion and reconstruction of roads across the state, particularly within the Ilorin metropolis. What the government is doing is necessary for the development of the capital city and the state at large,” Mr Sulu-Gambari said.

Massive development

“I am aware of the massive road projects going on, and as a traditional institution, we will continue to support the administration with prayers to succeed. You are doing the right thing. As I said before, the performance of the governor is res ipsa loquitur (self-evident). When one embarks on such projects, you don’t listen to the naysayers. They will later appreciate it once you do it. So, I urge you to continue with the good job,” he said.

Also in the delegation were the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun; Commissioner for Environment Nafisat Buge; Executive Chairman, Kwara State Geographical Information Service, Abdulkareem Suleiman; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Ladi Yusuf; and some senior bureaucrats.

The team visited the emir to seek further support for the road project from the Works Roundabout to the Post Office, through the Emir’s Road down to Isale Oja and other areas in Ilorin, the state capital.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Full support

The emir urged the government to continue with its expansion programme.

“It is good that you employ a traditional approach for your advocacy and I want to assure you of maximum support to succeed. Don’t be distracted. It is normal for a few individuals to say negative things about what you do. Your projects are visible for all to see. You should continue with your infrastructural renewal and expansion programmes without further delay,” the emir said.

Mr Jiddah explained that the delegation visited the emir to seek his support and that of the larger community for the projects within the Ilorin metropolis.

“This advocacy visit tour becomes important for us in line with the urban renewal agenda of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The homage to the Emir is to seek more cooperation and support for all our projects, especially road expansion and urban renewal initiatives,” he said.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the visit, Mr Olododo also sought public support for the extensive construction works in the city.

READ ALSO: Governor commissions N250 million facility donated to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital

“From the Ministry of Works Roundabout to Isale-Oja Junction and from Adifa to Gambari and Balogun-Fulani back to Emir’s Road is about 5.8km. This will be completed within four months,” he said.

“The traditional approach remains the best approach because as the leader of the Emirate, we believe that once the Emir speaks to our people through the Alanguas, Daodus, and Magajis, effective communication would have been established and compliance would be a lot easier.

“We need the support and collaboration of the Emir on the setbacks that the projects will reclaim. This will affect the temporary structures built on the government’s setbacks along the routes. We also talked about the illegal refuse dump by some people, which endangers everyone.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

