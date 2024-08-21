The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the leadership of its Benue State chapter, led by Augustine Agada.

It also appointed a caretaker committee to run the party in the state.

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, inaugurated the seven-member committee on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Ganduje swore in Benjamin Omale as chairman and Bem Angwe as secretary.

Other members are Richard Mzungweve, James Ornguga, Terhemen Ngbea, Helen Agaigbe, and Francis Adah.

The state chapter of the party has been embroiled in a power tussle between a group loyal to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and another loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The faction loyal to Mr Akume is led Benjamin Omakolo why the one loyal to Mr Alia is led by Mr Agada.

Earlier, a High Court in Benue State restrained the national leadership of the APC from removing the Mr Agada-led committee.

The ex parte order was delivered in a motion number MH/1585m/2024 by Theresa Igoche, a judge of the Benue High Court.

While delivering the ruling, Mr Igoche said the status quo should be maintained pending the determination of the suit filed by the Agada-led executive council.

Mr Alia, 56, ditched his cassock last year and emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC. He won the election on the back of a mass following.

Mr Akume, a former governor of the state, is believed to have provided the political structure that ultimately propelled the APC back to power in the state, which was governed by the PDP.

However, the two men have been battling for control of the party for about a year now.

