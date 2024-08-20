The Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, will on Saturday graduate 5,000 students at its maiden convocation ceremony.

The provost of the institution, Aliyu Alabi, made this known at a pre-convocation news conference on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said the convocation will be a combined one, as it will include graduates from the institution who finished five years ago.

He explained that the college was established in 1976, adding that due to its peculiarity, graduation of students used to be a departmental affair.

Mr Alabi pointed out that the state government embarked on reorganisation, reformation and rebranding crusade of the college, which did not only affect the college’s physical infrastructure but also its staff development.

He said the reorganisation included training and re-training, which also involved inculcating discipline in the students.

The provost said some of the achievements of the institution include the construction of 450M asphalt road from the college gate to the hostel,

construction of 250 sitting capacity ICT centre through Private Public Partnership.

He added that “there is also the ongoing construction of the Dental Health Technology Laboratory, and expansion of the Community Health

Department’s demonstration room, among others.”

Mr Alabi observed that the continuous improvement of campus facilities ensured an unprecedented conducive learning environment for students.

He said the institution had already mobilised 1,600 graduates for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), describing it as reaching unprecedented heights.

Mr Alabi appealed to the Federal Government to include the college into the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) scheme, as funding had

continued to pose challenges to the institution.

He said the school had graduated many healthcare workers who are contributing to the development of the country.(NAN)

