Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has urged security agencies to intensify efforts at ensuring the safe release of the 20 kidnapped medical students in the state.

This is contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi on Saturday.

Mr Alia, in the statement, condemned the abduction of the medical students who were travelling for the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu State on Thursday evening.

He warned the criminal elements operating within the state to find another base, as his administration would not rest on its oars to stamp out all forms of criminality in the state.

NAN reports that Police Command in Benue had confirmed that 20 medical and dental students from the universities of Jos and Maiduguri, and a house officer were kidnapped in Otukpo on Thursday evening.

NAN also reports that the students, who were travelling to Enugu for their annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) convention and their house officer, were reportedly ambushed and kidnapped in Otukpo.

