A philanthropist and golf enthusiast, Awa Ibraheem, has donated a 375 Mercy Ferguson tractorvalued at N35 million to the Ilorin Golf Club in the Kwara State capital.

The donor also promised to sponsor a Pro-Am Open golf championship to be tagged ICMA Pro-Am Open on the straight 18 holes course of the golf club before the end of the year .

Mr Ibraheem is the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of ICMA Services Limited, a company engaged in financial management and tax consultancy. He said his gesture was giving back to his community. He had earlier in 2015 donated a similar brand of tractor to the club.

According to the donor, nothing is too much to give towards the development of golf in Nigeria.

He also promised to support the golf clubin hosting next year’s edition of the AWA Ibraheem Junior International Golf Championship, an annual competition and the only junior event in the country sanctioned by the sport’s world governing body, Royal and Ancient Club of St. Andrews, otherwise known as R & A.

Receiving the keys and papers of the tractor onbehalf of the club ,the club’s BOT Chairman, Lambo Akanbi, expressed appreciation to the business magnate for his kind gesture and urged him not to relent in helping the golf club to return to a place of pride among the golfing community.

Earlier in his remarks, the Captain of the club, Jide Allen, recounted how nine year’s ago, as the vice captain to Faruk Ismail, he received a brand new tractor from the same donor who hardly plays on the course but never tired of contributing to the development of the club.

Mr Allen was also full of praises for Mr Ismail, the Partner of AWA Ibraheem, for facilitating the donation of the tractor to the club.

Other golfers who gave goodwill messages at the ceremony include Jumoke Adebayo Orire, the club’s Lady Captain, Charles Ojolo, Tony Gbegbaje, Lukman Owolewa, Oba Hassan Kadir, Dibu Ojerinde and Evelyn Oyome, the President Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria. (LGAN).

