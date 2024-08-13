Islamic clerics in Niger State have condemned Saturday’s attack on the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) by hoodlums in Kontagora.

The incident in which the church building was looted and set afire has drawn widespread condemnation in the state, including from Governor Mohammed Bago.

In separate interviews with PREMIUM TIMES, the clerics said Islam prohibits aggression by Muslims against people of other faiths, and further enjoins them to treat non-Muslims well.

The Director-General of the Niger State Bureau for Religious Affairs, Umar Abdullahi, said the attack on the church raised deep concerns.

Mr Abdullahi said the actions of the attackers contradict the teachings of Islam, stressing that the core message of Islam is unity and peaceful coexistence.

“Islam teaches the importance of protecting places of worship, irrespective of the faith practised within them. The Qur’an warns against the destruction of any place where God’s name is remembered, whether it be a monastery, church, synagogue, or mosque,” he said

Mr Abdullahi cited Surah Al-Hajj (22:40), which states: “And were it not that Allah checks the people, some by means of others, there would have been demolished monasteries, churches, synagogues, and mosques in which the name of Allah is much mentioned.”

He said the verse underscores the sanctity of all houses of worship.

An Islamic scholar at Imam Buhari Islamic Foundation in Minna, Zakari Jibril, also said Islam guarantees the protection of the worship centres of other religious groups.

“Allah (SWT) said, ‘Let there be no compulsion in religion. Truth stands clear from error. (Q2:256)'”, he said.

“Allah said, ‘The truth has now come from your sustainer; let then he who wills believe in it, and let he who wills reject it” (Q18:29).

Meanwhile, the Kontagora emirate council has expressed solidarity with the church members.

The Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Muhammadu Mu’azu II, said he was “deeply saddened and disturbed by the senseless and vicious act intended to provoke religious tension and undermine the peaceful coexistence among the community.

“The emirate council condemns this heinous act in the strongest terms possible and assures you that we stand with you in this difficult moment.

“We will do everything within our power to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and that the church is able to continue its service without fear or intimidation,” the traditional ruler said.

NBA condemns “barbaric act”

In its reaction, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Minna called for peaceful coexistence among adherents of the two major religions in the state.

The chairman of the association, Isyaku Barau, described the burning of the church as a barbaric act.

Mr Barau appealed to the state government and security agencies to track the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He also called on the Christian community in the state to remain calm and refrain from any act of retaliation.

