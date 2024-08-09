The FCT Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the death of an unknown crossdresser whose corpse was found at Katampe-Mabushi expressway, Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a post on X on Thursday.

She said the police received a distress call at about 7.40 a.m. on Thursday concerning the corpse of the man who was seen dressed like a woman and had already been killed.

The deceased, according to Ms Adeh, could not be identified immediately by the police.

READ ALSO: Police recover 15 rifles from suspected gunrunner

“On 08/08/2024 at 07:40 AM, we received a distress call reporting a corpse found on the Katampe-Mabushi expressway. Detectives dispatched to the scene discovered the individual was a man dressed in female clothing with no identification. Investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

