Some residents of Ado, Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, complained that the 12 hour curfew in the area was interrupting business activities.

The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Karu that the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the Karu LGA had hampered their businesses.

NAN reports that following the #EndBadGovernance protest in Nigeria, Karlmu LGA imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew to curtail the activities of miscreants, and further breach of law and order.

Evelyn Imagbedion, a businesswoman in Ado, said that her business had suffered losses because of the curfew.

“My business is experiencing delay because I can no longer go to the market as early as I used to before due to the curfew.

“I pray that this protest ends soon, and the curfew cancelled so that I can continue with my business,” she said.

Moses Udoh, a barber, said that his patronage had reduced because customers who patronised him in the evenings could no longer come out because of the curfew.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“I am appealing to the government to meet the demands of the protesters so that things will return to normalcy,” he said.

Janet Bello, a shop owner in Ado, also complained that her business was experiencing a downturn because of the restrictions on movement.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

