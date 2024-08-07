Some residents of Ado, Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, complained that the 12 hour curfew in the area was interrupting business activities.
The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Karu that the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the Karu LGA had hampered their businesses.
NAN reports that following the #EndBadGovernance protest in Nigeria, Karlmu LGA imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew to curtail the activities of miscreants, and further breach of law and order.
Evelyn Imagbedion, a businesswoman in Ado, said that her business had suffered losses because of the curfew.
“My business is experiencing delay because I can no longer go to the market as early as I used to before due to the curfew.
“I pray that this protest ends soon, and the curfew cancelled so that I can continue with my business,” she said.
Moses Udoh, a barber, said that his patronage had reduced because customers who patronised him in the evenings could no longer come out because of the curfew.
“I am appealing to the government to meet the demands of the protesters so that things will return to normalcy,” he said.
Janet Bello, a shop owner in Ado, also complained that her business was experiencing a downturn because of the restrictions on movement.
(NAN)
