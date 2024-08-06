President Bola Tinubu’s address to the nation on Sunday offers an opportunity for a pan-Nigerian dialogue for good governance, the Director-General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Institute (MINILS), Issa Aremu, has said.

Mr Aremu made the observation on Tuesday while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He said that while periodic crises are defining features of nation-building, “what is of relevance are the lessons learnt by the government and the citizens” that move the nation forward at every crisis point.

According to the former labour union leader, President Tinubu’s address showed that he “heard loud and clear, understands the pain and frustration that drive the protests, and also made a firm commitment to address the concerns of our citizens”.

Mr Aremu, therefore, advised that “good statesmanship on the part of the listening president must be complemented with constructive citizenship through social dialogue for good governance. ”

“I have no doubt that the protesting compatriots also heard the president calling for conversation; let them seize the window and table all issues to promote good governance,” he said.

Mr Aremu urged the government and citizens “not to miss another opportunity to forge an alliance for repositioning Nigeria for food security, mass job creation and poverty eradication.”

He said the list of government interventions in the president’s address, “such as the students’ loan scheme, improved minimum wage, CNG transport system and improved public revenue, shows that there is already a movement towards good governance.

While condemning the loss of lives and violent attacks on public asserts in some states, Mr Aremu called for a “deepening of the democratic process and not its subversion.”

“Given the antics of some misguided youths calling for the return of the discredited military dictatorship, it is time for a mass literacy campaign on the imperatives of democracy for good governance,” he said.

