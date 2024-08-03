The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday claimed it did not kill protesters or anyone else during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance demonstrations in parts of the country.

In a statement it posted to its X handle (https://x.com/PoliceNG/status/1819736456337760766?s=19), the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said those reported dead during the protest, now in its third day, were killed by terrorists, local vigilante and a reckless driver who ran his car into a crowd.

The police were responding to a Friday statement by Amnesty International which accused security personnel of killing at least 13 people during the protest.

However, in its own account, the Police said seven (7), not 13 persons, died and that they were not killed by law enforcement operatives.

“In Borno State, four (4) individuals lost their lives and thirty-four (34) were severely injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements who infiltrated the crowd of protesters and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED),” Mr Adejobi said.

“Additionally, an incident occurred involving an unregistered Honda Prelude car that ran into the protesters, resulting in the deaths of two (2) civilians. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Although the vehicle was vandalized after the incident, it has been recovered and is currently in police custody. Efforts are ongoing to trace the driver and bring him to justice.

“There was another incident reported in Yauri, in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State where a group of individuals mobilized to loot a shop. In the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters. The Commissioner of Police in charge of Kebbi State is currently investigating the incident. This brings the total number of deaths recorded during the protests to seven (7).”

The police have been widely condemned for its brutality during the protest. Protesters and journalists reported police personnel shooting teargas canisters and live ammunition at them during the demonstration.

But despite evidence to the contrary, the police have pushed back against the allegations, saying its personnel have been professional in the handling of the protest and protesters.

The Force said nine (9) of its officers suffered “various degrees of injuries during attacks by protesters”.

“One of them who initially was reported dead, miraculously survived but remains in critical condition,” Mr Adejobi said.

He added that at 681 individuals have so far been arrested during the ongoing protest. They are accused of various criminal offences such as armed robbery, arson, mischief, and destructions of both public and private property.

“Dangerous weapons, including two (2) AK-47 rifles and assorted live ammunition, were recovered from the so-called protesters,” the police spokesperson said.

“Additionally, stolen items such as furniture, electronics, phones, other various shop items, and vital infrastructures worth billions of naira were recovered from the arrested persons. Contrary to circulating news, organizers of the protest or protesters were not arrested. Those in police custody are under investigation for clear connections to criminal activities.”

Citizens immediately rose to challenge the police’s claim on fatalities, with some describing the Force as a liar.

“Your are a bloody liar you should be ashamed of yourself,” an X user (https://x.com/princedominic21/status/1819740084125491692?s=19), who identifies as Eastern Warrior, said in a comment below Mr Adejobi’s post.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE POLICE BELOW

PRESS RELEASE

PROTEST: POLICE RELEASES RECORD OF INCIDENCES

Cautions Amnesty International on Releasing Unconfirmed Figures, Reports

The Nigeria Police Force finds it necessary to refute a recent report publicized by Amnesty International, which claims that thirteen (13) individuals have lost their lives due to the protests in Nigeria that began on 1st August 2024. Amnesty International further alleges that security personnel deliberately employed tactics designed to kill while managing gatherings and used firearms as a tactical tool for protest management.

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to provide an accurate account of incidents from the first two (2) days of the nationwide protests. In Borno State, four (4) individuals lost their lives and thirty-four (34) were severely injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements who infiltrated the crowd of protesters and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Additionally, an incident occurred involving an unregistered Honda Prelude car that ran into the protesters, resulting in the deaths of two (2) civilians. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Although the vehicle was vandalized after the incident, it has been recovered and is currently in police custody. Efforts are ongoing to trace the driver and bring him to justice.

There was another incident reported in Yauri, in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State where a group of individuals mobilized to loot a shop. In the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters. The Commissioner of Police in charge of Kebbi State is currently investigating the incident. This brings the total number of deaths recorded during the protests to seven (7).

It is important to state that there were no other recorded fatalities during the protests apart from those mentioned above.

However, incidences of armed robbery, arson, mischief, looting of public institutions and private businesses, destructions of both public and private property were recorded during the protest. Arrests were made with respect to these criminal incidences and a number of recoveries made from the suspects while the protest was going on.

The Nigeria Police personnel deployed to manage the protests have acted professionally, refraining from using lethal weapons. In instances where protesters became riotous, the police employed teargas to disperse them. Even when our officers on lawful duty were attacked and injured, the police effected arrests using only teargas, demonstrating utmost restraint.

In an effort to combat the trend of crimes and criminality, the police have arrested a total of six hundred and eighty-one (681) individuals who committed various criminal offenses such as armed robbery, arson, mischief, and destructions of both public and private property. Dangerous weapons, including two (2) AK-47 rifles and assorted live ammunition, were recovered from the so-called protesters. Additionally, stolen items such as furniture, electronics, phones, other various shop items, and vital infrastructures worth billions of naira were recovered from the arrested persons. Contrary to circulating news, organizers of the protest or protesters were not arrested. Those in police custody are under investigation for clear connections to criminal activities.

Furthermore, nine (9) police officers sustained various degrees of injuries during attacks by protesters. One of them who initially was reported dead, miraculously survived but remains in critical condition.

The ongoing protest has obviously turned violent. We therefore advise law abiding citizens taking part in the protest across the country to immediately withdraw from it. This advice becomes necessary in view of the violence that has characterized the protest in the last 2 days. It is reasonably expected that Peaceful protesters would have withdrawn from the protest that has turned violent.

The Nigeria Police Force is committed to providing …accurate information and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during these challenging times.

It is essential to recognize that the strategic deployment by the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, and the decisive clampdown on criminal elements exploiting the protests for unlawful activities, has been highly effective in quelling tension and curbing the violence and anarchy witnessed on the first day of the protests.

During this challenging period, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to performing its lawful duties with professionalism, maintaining law and order, and preventing anarchy throughout the country. The Nigeria Police urges all citizens and residents to disregard unfounded and psychologically manipulative reports circulating about incidents during these protests.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE

3rd August, 2024

