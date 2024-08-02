Protesters blocked major roads in Jos, the Plateau capital, urging President Bola Tinubu to address Nigerians over the hardships in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of protesters for the #EndBadGovernance# protest increased significantly, compared to Thursday, the first day of the protest.

The protesters blocked the Old Airport Roundabout, compelling motorists to seek alternative routes within the metropolis.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development Solomon Dalung urged Mr Tinubu to address the nation to relieve Nigerians of stress.

“I thought the president would have saved Nigeria from the stress that the people are going through and the demonstration.

“But maybe due to ill advice, he thought the demonstration was not going to be possible, but it recorded 70 per cent success.

“Nigerians that came out yesterday and today indicate that the president should listen to Nigerians. Nigerians are talking.

“They are saying, restore the oil subsidy because you withdrew it and we are suffering; bring it back.

”Nigerians are saying that you increased the electricity tariff, and it is making us poorer.

“Nigerians are saying we want to go to the farm and do our businesses but there is no security. Provide security.

“Are these demands too big for the government of Nigeria? I don’t think so,” Mr Dalung said.

The convener of the protest in Jos, Isah Elbuba, said that the protest was going on peacefully and that the people were having a feeling of a festival while, at the same time, sharing their pain.

Mr Elbuba urged the president to rise up to the occasion at this time in the history of Nigeria.

The convener urged the president to reverse the fuel price and reinstitute the subsidy.

According to him, the government needs to take proactive action to end hunger in the land.

The Programme Manager of the International Organisation for Peace and Social Justice (PSJ), Sam Odeh, said that in spite of their hunger, the youths remained peaceful, dancing and presenting their demands to the government.

Mr Odeh said the government needed to urgently address the issues that led to the protest.

(NAN)

