The police in Niger State have arrested 11 suspects over the looting of a local government secretariat in Niger State.
The police said the suspects invaded the secretariat of Tafa LGA of Niger State, located along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in Sabon-Wuse.
In a press statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said hoodlums looted and vandalised the secretariat before setting the building and two cars within the premises on fire.
Mr Abiodun said the 11 suspects were arrested with different types of dangerous weapons, including firearms, and some looted items recovered from them.
The statement said the police and sister security agencies also dispersed hoodlums blocking the Kaduna-Abuja expressway towards the old toll gate.
He said the expressway has been reopened for motorists, adding that investigation continued to arrest other suspects.
The police said violent demonstrations, destruction of public assets and looting will not be tolerated, and any act of lawlessness will be strictly dealt with by the law.
