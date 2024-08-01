A Kwara State High Court has ordered organisers of the August 1 protest in Kwara State to restrict themselves to the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin, the state capital.

Granting an exparte order on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the court said it agreed with the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Sulyman, that such a protest could degenerate into violence if protesters are allowed to do as they wish.

The respondents in the case are the Director State Security Service, Kwara State; Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command; the Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp; Take-It-Back Movement; Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed; and unknown persons.

“After listening to Senior Ibrahim Sulyman Esq., Attorney General of Kwara State, the applicant herein and after a careful perusal of the 5 paragraphs affidavit as well as the written address in support of the motion ex-parte, the following orders are hereby granted,” according to the order signed by Chief Magistrate (DCR Litigation) Jibril Bio Salihu.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 4th-6th respondents whether by themselves, agents, privies, servants or any other person(s) acting through them to converge, carry, conduct any act or form of their proposed peaceful public protest, rallies, processions and or meetings in any other place other than Metropolitan Square/Asa Dam Road, Kwara State in the interest of the general public for a period of 7 days, effective from the 1st August, 2024.

“It is also ordered that the 1st-3rd respondents are directed to provide adequate security for the protection of lives and properties of all citizens and residents of Kwara State, as well as the infrastructure provided by the Kwara State Government against the 4th-6th respondents act, protest, or any form of protest for a period of 7days effective from the 1st August, 2024 or any other day pending the determination of the motion on notice.

“It is also ordered that all the court processes filed in respect of this suit be served on the 4th-6th respondents by pasting same at the High Court of Justice premises.”

The court adjourned further hearings in the case to 14th of August, 2024.

Mrs Adesikeola Ajiboye

Press Secretary,

Kwara State Ministry of Justice

July 31, 2024

