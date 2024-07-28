The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his administration rolls out programmes to improve the living standards of people.

The governor made the appeal in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of the state. At the first coronation anniversary of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Sarafadeen Babalola, and the launch of the Ijagbo Palace Development Fund.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the president assumed office amid a mounting economic downturn, which required systemic reforms and understanding of the people.

“President Tinubu is gradually fixing things. So he needs our patience and support to get things done,” the governor said.

“For those planning protests, let them have patience with Mr President to fix things. It is an appeal. He just spent one year in the office. It is also too early for those who have political ambitions to start measuring his performance.”

The governor congratulated the monarch on the anniversary, commending him for promoting peace and unity and supporting the government.”

Govt doing best to salvage economic situation – AGF

Speaking at the event, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the federal government is doing its best to salvage the economic situation in the country and called on people to shelve the planned protests.

Mr Fagbemi assured that Nigerians would soon begin to feel the impact of the transformative agenda of the President Tinubu-led administration.

The minister, an indigene of Ijagbo, said the reign of the traditional ruler has been peaceful and impactful.

Mr Sarafadeen, in his remarks, thanked the governor for his support for the community and solicited for more, especially in the area of road infrastructure and school teachers.

He praised Mr AbdulRazaq’s efforts to improve the security of lives and properties in the state.

He also thanked Mr Fagbemi, Senator Lola Ashiru, and the Olofa of Offa for their support and advice in the last one year.

He disclosed a plan by his community to establish a community secondary school to complement the government’s efforts.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Chairman of KAM Holdings, Kamoru Yusuf; the Olupo of Ajase Ipo, Oba Ismaila Alebiosu; Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Esuwoye II; Olomu of Omu Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Olaoti; and Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede.

The governor had earlier visited Share, Ifelodun Local Government Area, to attend the Fidau prayer for the mother of the Olupako of Share, Oba Olawale Ilufemiloye, late Bilikisu Suleiman, who died on the 19th of July.

He also attended the funeral of the mother of Yusuf AbdulRasheed Musa, Wulemat Musa, in Offa.

