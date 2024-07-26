The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commissioned the Burn Intensive Care Unit donated by a philanthropist in the state to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).
The facility was named after Batuli Ajiferuke Shagaya, the matriarch of the Shagaya family of Ilorin, whose member donated it to the hospital to enhance the treatment of burns.
While commissioning the facility, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Amina El-Imam, highlighted the steps of his administration in the healthcare sector, including the transformation of the General Hospital in Ilorin into the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH).
He commended Sheriff Shagaya, the project’s donor, saying his philanthropic gesture underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in improving healthcare infrastructure.
The governor called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations in the state to emulate Mr Shagaya’s gesture.
In his address, Mr Shagaya said the facility is more than a burn unit “but a monument to resilience, a symbol of their determination to overcome adversity and transform their experiences into opportunities for growth and healing.”
In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Yussuf Dasliva, thanked the donor, saying his gesture will reduce the tides of medical tourism abroad.
Dignitaries at the event include the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakub Danladi, the senator for the Kwara North District, Umar Sadiq, and a Member of the House of Representatives, Muktar Shagaya.
Others were the Chairperson, House Committee on Health, Kwara State House of Assembly, Razak Owolabi; Bola Shagaya, and All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts in the state.
