An unspecified number of people have been trapped under a two-storey building which collapsed in Abuja on Saturday.

A section of the building which serves as a residential apartment and located beside the popular Cupid Hotel on Cupid Road in Phase Two, Site Two of Kubwa, a satellite town, reportedly collapsed around 7 a.m.

According to reports, two persons have been rescued from the collapsed building while many more are still under the rubble.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that the collapsed building was formerly a hotel named, Al-Hilal.

Details about the incident are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report

According to Punch newspaper, the spokesperson for the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Nkechi Isa, confirmed the incident.

She said the agency’s search and rescue team has been mobilised to the scene.

Details later..

