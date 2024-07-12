The Plateau State Government says 22 persons died and 132 others were injured after a school building collapsed in the state capital, Jos, on Friday.

The incident occured at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, when the students were writing their third term examination.

Musa Ashoms, the commissioner for Information, said six of the injured were in critical condition.

Mr Ashoms said those injured were receiving treatment in various facilities in the state, while the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in mortuaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a two-storey building collapsed at Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school located at Busa-Buji in Jos North Local Area, trapping students, teachers and others.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has described the incident as a tragedy and a monumental loss to the state.

Mr Mutfwang stated this in a statement issued by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, on Friday in Jos.

The governor, who sympathised with the families of the affected victims, further described the incident as heart-wrenching and unfortunate.

”This is tragic, unfortunate, heart-wrenching and a gloomy situation.

”We appreciate the timely intervention of the search and rescue team, as well as members of the public, who rushed to the school premises to assist in evacuating some of the surviving students and staff.

”I have directed the relevant government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, to provide necessary support to survivors.

”Words cannot fully comfort the grieving families over their immense loss, so we pray that God will continue to console and uphold them during this difficult period,” Mr Mutfwang said.

Highlighting the significance and broader purpose of Executive Order 003, recently signed into law, Mr Mutfwang clarified that its intent was to safeguard citizens from such disasters.

”The rationale for the executive order 003 is to prevent Jos from deteriorating into a slum, and to ensure compliance with building regulations in line with the Greater Jos Master Plan,” the governor said.

(NAN)

