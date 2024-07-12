The Plateau State Government says 22 persons died and 132 others were injured after a school building collapsed in the state capital, Jos, on Friday.
The incident occured at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, when the students were writing their third term examination.
Musa Ashoms, the commissioner for Information, said six of the injured were in critical condition.
Mr Ashoms said those injured were receiving treatment in various facilities in the state, while the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in mortuaries.
|
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a two-storey building collapsed at Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school located at Busa-Buji in Jos North Local Area, trapping students, teachers and others.
Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has described the incident as a tragedy and a monumental loss to the state.
Mr Mutfwang stated this in a statement issued by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, on Friday in Jos.
The governor, who sympathised with the families of the affected victims, further described the incident as heart-wrenching and unfortunate.
”This is tragic, unfortunate, heart-wrenching and a gloomy situation.
”We appreciate the timely intervention of the search and rescue team, as well as members of the public, who rushed to the school premises to assist in evacuating some of the surviving students and staff.
”I have directed the relevant government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, to provide necessary support to survivors.
READ ALSO: Students trapped as two-storey school building collapses in Jos
”Words cannot fully comfort the grieving families over their immense loss, so we pray that God will continue to console and uphold them during this difficult period,” Mr Mutfwang said.
Highlighting the significance and broader purpose of Executive Order 003, recently signed into law, Mr Mutfwang clarified that its intent was to safeguard citizens from such disasters.
”The rationale for the executive order 003 is to prevent Jos from deteriorating into a slum, and to ensure compliance with building regulations in line with the Greater Jos Master Plan,” the governor said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999