The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday upheld Usman Ododo’s (APC) election as Governor of Kogi State.

The three-member panel of justices, in a judgment, agreed with the state election tribunal that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka, failed to prove all the allegations in their petition beyond a reasonable doubt.

The appellate court held that the petitioners’ witnesses were incompetent because their statements did not accompany the petition in line with electoral laws.

The appeal court also held that the issue of alleged certificate forgery against Mr Ododo ought to have commenced at the Federal High Court, being a pre-election matter.

Consequently, the appeal court held that the appellants could not prove their case “beyond reasonable doubt,” thereby upholding Ododo’s election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SDP and Ajaka had, in the petition, sued INEC, Mr Ododo and the APC as 1st to 3rd respondents respectively.

(NAN)

