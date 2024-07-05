The Nigerian government says it is transitioning from asphalt to concrete in the construction of highways across the country.

It also revealed that 70 per cent of federal highways are being designed on concrete to elongate their lifespans.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, stated this on Thursday when he led a delegation of federal lawmakers and top government officials on a tour of a plant of KAMSTEEL Integrated Company Ltd in Jimba-Oja, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

“If you think of all the roads we are constructing in Nigeria, we are moving from asphalt to concrete for over 70 per cent of our roads. In fact, all the roads we are designing now are being designed on concrete,” Mr Umahi said.

The minister, who was elated with the magnitude of the KAMSTEEL plant and the employment opportunities it has created, directed contractors working on federal government’s construction projects to patronise top-class local manufacturers for construction materials.

He said that the patronage of local manufacturers would help provide jobs, generate revenue for the government, help in reducing the use of foreign products where locally made materials are available and in turn safeguard the nation’s currency.

He said: “What we have seen here is a kind of what you see in China and India, and we are so impressed with the massive scale clubbed with modern technology used to produce international quality products. It is something of great hope for Nigeria. Because in having roads with concrete, we must reinforce technology, and you will see the multiplier effect.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“A lot of our contractors are already using locally produced construction materials. From what I have seen today, and also the files that my directors revealed, we have no hesitation in directing our contractors to promote made-in-Nigeria construction materials.”

“We are doing asphalt roads, some of our asphalt roads don’t last more than five years. And so with the concrete technology and with every raw material, every ingredient of road pavement sourced locally, a great value for taxpayers’ money.

“So, we are going to support local manufacturers and even get our presence. If need be, we will even specify it in our procurement for contractors to source materials locally so that we meet the highest quality for our bridges,” the minister said.

READ ALSO: NUJ asks Tinubu to call Umahi to order for walking out on journalists

The group managing director of KAM Holdings Limited, Kamoru Yusuf, who conducted the minister round the factory, said his firm is determined to ensure standard in all its products.

Mr Yusuf said his major preoccupation was for products coming from the company to meet international standards, adding that the company’s prime product,” Mr Yusuf said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

