An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) committed suicide at his residence in Abuja on Monday.

The deceased, male, is said to be a member of the Course 5 of the EFCC Academy, but no other details about him, including his name, is publicly known as of Wednesday morning.

We have also not been able to ascertain how the EFCC operative could have possibly taken his life or his Abuja home address where the incident took place.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the incident to PR Nigeria, said investigation was underway to “ascertain the circumstances surrounding the sad incident.”

According to PR Nigeria, EFCC is investigating wide-ranging factors, including potential mental health issues and family challenges, that could have triggered the suspected suicide.

Mr Oyewale said the commission would refrain from issuing any further statements, including releasing the details deceased operative’s name, until after investigation.

Not the first time

This is not the first time an EFCC operative would be suspected to have committed a suicide.

In 2019, the Edo State Police Command initiated an investigation into the suspected suicidal death of Williams Oyibogare, an EFCC operative.

Mr Oyibogare was suspected to have committed suicide as bottles of a pesticide brand, Sniper, were discovered in his home in the Giwa Amu area, along the Airport Road in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Additionally, the police reportedly recovered a purported suicide note found on his phone.

Then-EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Mr Oyibogare’s death but stated that the commission was awaiting the completion of police investigation before making any further comments.

“It is true that one of our operatives has died. The police have begun an investigation into the matter, and we hope to hear from them soon. That is all we can say for now,” Mr Uwujaren said.

Chidi Nwabuzor, Police Public Relations Officer for the Edo State Policd Command, said at the time that the police were waiting the autopsy results before making further comments on the matter.

“Investigations are ongoing, and it would be premature to draw any conclusions at this stage; it is too early to make any pronouncements. An autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death and what transpired,” Mr Nwabuzor said.

