The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to unseat an unidentified lawmaker for criticising his successes as the FCT Minister.

Mr Wike made the threat during the inauguration of the construction of Mabushi Bus Terminal, Phase I, in Abuja on Monday.

He said that he overheard a federal lawmaker castigating, on Arise TV, the successes being recorded in FCT.

The minister said that the lawmaker particularly criticised the rot in schools and the absence of quality hospitals in the territory.

“You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sector?

“I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, in 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you.

“Do you think that what happened last time will happen again? It will not happen again.

“Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid,” he said.

Mr Wike further said,“With all due respect, what you don’t know, you don’t know, what you know you know.

“The good thing for you is to tell people you don’t know when you don’t know, then people will educate you.

“The Honourable Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud and my humble self, have not been in office for more than 11months and the person is angry that people are praising us.

“If you don’t want or you are angry about that, go and hang yourself in a transformer.

“If we have done well; we have done well. If we haven’t done well; we haven’t done well. I’m proud to say that in the short time that President Tinubu has appointed us, we have done well.”

The minister warned that if the lawmaker is angry with the praises they are receiving for doing a good job, “by next year, your blood pressure level will go very high.

“This is because the praises you would see would be too much,” he said.

Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government.

In a related development, Ireti Kingibe (LP-FCT), who appeared on Arise TV on Monday complained that she was being sidelined in the running of the FCT.

Mrs Kingibe particularly claimed that her constituency was being marginalised, adding that there was no clean water for the residents of Abuja.

She also said that roads being constructed across the FCT were not addressing the needs of the majority of the people, namely healthcare, water, education and security.

(NAN)

