The police have arrested three men for allegedly beating up the chairman of Katcha Local Government in Niger State, Danlami Saku.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said Abdullahi Kasimu, 68, Baba Mohammed, 30, and Ahmadu Mohammed, 25, all of Gadza village in Katcha Local Government Area, were taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the police after a preliminary investigation at the Katcha police division.

Mr Abiodun stated, “On June 16, 2024, at about 1800hrs, information was received at Katcha Division that the chairman of Katcha Local Government, Danlami Abdullahi Saku, was attacked by some miscreants along the Saku-Gadza village road after the Sallah prayer at his village, Saku.

“The attack was allegedly reported to be linked to a debt issue between the chairman and one Alhaji Yanda of the same area. The chairman sustained serious injuries during the attack, and he was taken to General Hospital, Bida and later referred to another hospital for further treatment.

“The suspects were transferred to the SCID on June 21 for investigation and prosecution. During interrogation, Alhaji Abdullahi narrated that he lent the chairman N1 million since August 2023, but several attempts to recover the money proved abortive.

“He further said that on June 16, Saku promised to see him. He was on the way after the Sallah prayer when he was accosted, and there was an altercation that led to serious injuries on him. He noted that the chairman had transferred the money to him before being rushed to the hospital,” he said.

The council chairperson was beaten up during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations over an alleged debt of over N1 million.

