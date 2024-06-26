The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Federal Capital Territory Administration, says it will begin relocating mechanics and traders operating on road corridors and buffer zones to Wassa.

The AMMC Coordinator, Felix Obuah, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with representatives of the affected traders and mechanics in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Obuah explained that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved the exercise designated for such businesses, adding that the evacuation would begin in a month’s time.

He identified those to be relocated as all traders, artisans, mechanics, spare parts dealers, furniture makers, roadside cooking gas dealers and others operating on road corridors across the city.

“We have decided to relocate all the traders on the road corridor, the buffers, and right of ways to Wassa any moment from now and they are all happy.

“By the special grace of God, we will do it to the satisfaction of everybody.

“The minister has given the approval and as I speak to you, the taskforce in charge of the area has been set up.

“The technical team in charge of the relocation will be set up any moment from now,” Mr Obuah said.

He said Mr Wike had given a matching order, adding that it would be followed judiciously without compromise.

Mr Obuah said that the development would end the over 15 years of struggle to relocate operators of Apo Mechanic Village sitting on a road corridor and obstructing the right of way.

He added that the over 50 associations of artisans, mechanics and spare parts dealers in the FCT have been collapsed into four unions for effective coordination and information sharing.

He said that the land allocation would be given to genuine traders, spare parts dealers, mechanics, furniture makers and artisans among others.

“We are not given the land to individuals, friends, or civil servants. It is purely for traders, mechanics, spare parts dealers and artisans operating on road corridors.

“The beneficiaries will provide National Identification Numbers, phone numbers, their addresses and the kind of business they are operating.

“We will also set up an enumeration team to go and verify the information provided before we can give out the allocations.

“It is no longer when one family will bring father, mother, son and everybody to get land while other people do not have,” Mr Obuah said.

(NAN)

