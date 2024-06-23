Two brothers have been killed after a boat capsised at Kippo village of Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.
Habibu Wushishi, the director of media and strategy at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Minna.
Mr Wushishi, who said the incident occurred at 10 p.m. on Thursday, 20 June, added that the deceased were fishermen.
”The deceased fishermen were on board fishing on the River Niger when the boat capsized due to the heavy rainfall and windstorm.
”One of the bodies has been recovered while search and rescue operation is ongoing to recover the body of the other victim,” he said.
Mr Wushishi also disclosed that bandits had simultaneously attacked Lanta, Tunga, Dnakau and Juweedna villages in Erena, Shiroro local government area of the state.
He said the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on 20 June
The commissioner explained that the bandits rustled many cows and sheep and destroyed many houses, rendering over 600 persons homeless.
He said the displaced persons from the affected villages were currently taking refuge at Erena and Kuta Internally Displaced Persons camps. (NAN)
