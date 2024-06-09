The operatives of the FCT Police command in collaboration with the special forces of Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army and DSS hunters, on Friday, stormed some identified kidnappers’ hideouts and arrested four suspects.

FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

She listed the hideouts as Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State bordering the FCT.

The suspects are Yahaya Abubakar, 25 ‘m’ of Mpape, Mohammed Mohamed 32 ‘m’ of Zuba (an ex-convict), Umar Aliyu 20 and Nura Abdullahi 32 also an ex-convict at Kubwa and Zuba hills.

Ms Adeh said the police stormed the kidnappers’ camps at about 10 a.m., acting on credible intelligence.

She stated that the suspects have all confessed to the membership of a notorious bandit syndicate known as “Mai One Million” responsible for kidnappings and other crimes in the territory.

“The suspects freely confessed to being members of a notorious bandit syndicate with the name ‘Mai One Million’, responsible for a series of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs,” she said.

Ms Adeh also said some kidnapped victims were rescued while “the illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps, were all decimated.”

Read the full statement:

SECURITY IN FCT: POLICE STORMS BANDITS’ HIDEOUTS, ARREST SUSPECTS, DISLODGES CAMPS.

…as CP intensifies coordinated operations in suspected bandits’ routes and camps.

The operatives of the FCT Police command, in synergy with the special forces of guards brigade and DSS hunters, in a continued effort against criminality in FCT, on June 7, 2024, at about 10:00 am, acting on credible intelligence, stormed some identified kidnappers camps at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State, bordering FCT, trailed and arrested four suspects: Yahaya Abubakar, 25 ‘m’ of Mpape, Mohammed Mohamed 32 ‘m’ of Zuba( an ex-convict), Umar Aliyu 20 and Nura Abdullahi 32 also an ex-convict at Kubwa and Zuba hills respectively.

The suspects freely confessed to being members of a notorious bandit syndicate with the name ‘Mai One Million’, responsible for a series of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.

The coordinated operation, occasioned a shootout between the bandits and the security operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety and victims rescued. The illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps were all decimated.

While the rescued victims have since been reunited with their families and loved ones, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, lauded the effort of the security operatives in the fight against criminality in the Nation’s Capital. He further reiterates the command’s unflinching commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the residents of FCT. He therefore urges the residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.

SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Abuja.

