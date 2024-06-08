In the past few days, President Bola Tinubu has been moving around the Abuja city commissioning projects executed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to mark his first year in office.

The apparently elated president has commissioned roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. While some of them were initiated by the FCT Administration under Mr Wike, others were inherited from previous administrations.

Since they were appointed in August 2023, about 10 months ago, Mr Wike, joined by the Minister of State, Mariyam Mahmud, have perhaps completed more projects than his predecessor, Mohammed Bello, did in his eight years in the same office.

Many say the former Rivers State governor and presidential aspirant of the PDP, has justified his pick to serve in the APC federal administration. He is perceived in some quarters as one of the “star boys” of the Tinubu administration.

Apart from being a member of the opposition, Mr Wike is the first southerner to be appointed FCT minister in the current Fourth Republic.

Granted that many of the projects were initiated by Mr Bello, the current minister has applied the urgency in administration a city like Abuja deserves. For months, contractors handling the projects worked day and night to deliver projects for the president to mark his first anniversary in office. That he did.

While the development of infrastructure is clear under the minister, many residents in the FCT suburbs have mixed feelings about Mr Wike’s performance. Though some applaud the improvements in road infrastructure and security, others decry the neglect of their needs, citing a lack of intracity and intercity buses and inadequate water infrastructure in the satellite towns.

Wike in the saddle

Mr Wike came into the job with a strong profile based on his performance as Rivers governor from 2015 to 2023. While serving as governor of the oil-rich state, his strides in infrastructural development earned him applause from admirers (who called Mr Project) and critics alike.

Thus, when Mr Tinubu gave him the portfolio of administering the FCT, the expectation was high. This may be largely because he inherited what many residents described as a city experiencing stagnation.

Upon assuming office in August last year, Mr Wike, in his usual boisterous manner, promised an infrastructural revamp of the city, end to land racketeering, completion of the vandalised Abuja metro system, restoration of the territory’s master plan, regulation of motor parks and waste management, and restoration of green areas.

Within weeks in office, it was clear that there was a new sheriff in town. Land owners, contractors and civil servants in the ministry got the message that things were about to change in the nation’s capital.

Infrastructure drive

At the time, Mr Wike, a former minister of state for education before he became governor, assumed office, the territory was littered with several projects at different level of completion— some of the projects started even before the immediate past minister, who spent eight years in the saddle, came. The former minister even started some but did not complete them until he left the office.

Mr Wike has completed the abandoned metro train station, and it is set to commence commercial services. The train station was earlier commissioned by former President Buhari in 2018. However, the former administration claimed that the outbreak of COVID-19 stalled the process and subsequent vandalisation of the tracks.

The minister has since rehabilitated and completed lots 1, 2 and 3 of the metro system, and according to the president, the metro train is going to provide free service until the end of the year.

Some of the bridges completed by the minister include the Wuye Bridge, which connects Wuse and Wuye districts; the bridge around the popular Apo Round-About which has been ongoing for years; the flyover bridge connecting Guzape to Garki II, and the Power House bridge in Asokoro.

From Asokoro to Maitama to Wuse to Garki to the Central Business District, the minister resurfaced 189 roads with asphalt. He also rehabilitated the 11-kilometre access road from the Airport Road to Kuje township.

Aside from the city centre, the administration also launched the construction/rehabilitation of the nine kilometre Paikon Kore-Ibwa road in Gwagwalada Area Council, temporary access road to Saburi 1 and 2 communities in AMAC, construction/rehabilitation of the 7.2km Gaba-Tokulo road in Bwari Area Council, five kilometre asphalt carriageway from Garage Junction to LEA Secretariat in Kuje Area Council, 11km Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo road in Kwali Area Council, and five kilometre Naharati-River Ukya-Unguwan Hausawa Road in Abaji Area Council.

Insecurity/lightening up the city

The administration’s first battle was the insecurity in the territory — from one-chance operators in the city to the kidnappers moving freely to abduct people from their homes. The insecurity in Abuja peaked in January prompting calls for some sort of emergency action by the government.

Aside from the engagements with different groups in the FCT, Mr Wike also set up a joint task force to tackle insecurity in the territory. Furthermore, the administration bought 100 bikes for security personnel in Abuja for movement around the rural areas. Consequently, there has been tremendous reduction in the level of insecurity compared to January.

However, it is not yet Uhuru.

Some months back, Mr Wike asked the House of Representatives to allow him to have something similar to the security votes used by the governors of states to address security challenges.

He made the plea while defending the budget of his ministry before the Committee on FCT. Although it is not clear if the lawmakers gave the minister the approval, there is a N30 billion in the budget of the FCT for security.

In the city centre, due to lack of efficient mass transport system, criminals operate freely, using small taxis to carry out “one-chance”.

The lack of street lights in most parts of the territory provides criminals perfect cover to attack people. Perhaps, to keep this in check, the minister appears to be tackling the lightening of Abuja by installing more street light poles in the city in the past one year. For instance, the City Gate area, which had always been a dark spot providing cover for criminals, is now properly lit with the recent installation of more street light poles.

Administrative review

To enhance the administrative structure and improve staff welfare, Mr Wike sought and received presidential approval for the immediate implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act, passed in 2018. This led to the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission with a renowned public servant, Atang Samuel, as the pioneer head of service. Additionally, the minister approved the appointments of the nine permanent secretaries.

This was the first time the FCTA would have such appointments since Abuja became the federal capital in 1976.

The race to debt hole

One major question that has occupied the minds of many is: From where did the minister get the funds to complete all these projects and initiate new ones? The answer may just be in the 2024 budget the FCT is operating.

Some months back, President Tinubu sent a budget proposal of N1.14 trillion to the National Assembly for the FCT. In the budget, N500 billion was to be sourced from local commercial banks and N637 billion from other sources like statutory transfer from federal government and internally generated revenue (IGR). In all, the FCT had N768.3 billion for capital projects in 2024.

The loan component of the budget was challenged by a member of the House of Representatives, Saidu Abudulahi (APC, Niger), who raised concerns about the interest rate on loans from commercial banks and the repayment period.

Mr Wike did not provide any cogent or clear counter-argument to the issues raised neither did he provide any convincing plan for repayment of the loan taken.

Despite this concern raised, the committee submitted a report the following day for adoption by the House. The committee went ahead to increase the budget proposal to N1.28 trillion, adding over N135 billion. There was no explanation given for the increment.

Mr Wike’s fiscal plan could increase the domestic debt profile of the FCT by over 600 per cent. According to the Debt Management Office data, the FCT as of 31 December 2023 had a debt stock of N91.5 billion. However, in terms of the external debt component, FCT is one of the least indebted among the sub-nationals with $22 million.

This single budget of 2024 has increased the allocation of the FCT significantly, and the question remains: Is the FCT going to continue to borrow from commercial banks to keep up the tempo considering the high interest rate?

Fiscal reforms

Mr Wike has consistently pointed to “land” as the main source of revenue of the state and in the past year, put everything into collecting every single revenue from it.

In September 2023, the minister threatened to revoke land titles belonging to 165 individuals. The plots and the names of the owners were published in major newspapers in the country.

Aside from that, the minister also promised to review the allocation system, where developers are given land for the construction of mass housing but end up selling the buildings at premium prices to high-networth individuals.

Meanwhile, the renewal of the Certificate of Occupancy policy announced by the minister is facing heavy opposition from the public, hence the ministry may not get the expected revenue.

On the other hand, the removal of FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) means the ministry may have better control over its finances. It is not, however, clear how this is going to bring in more funds to meet budgetary and debt obligations.

Shortfalls

Neglect of the satellite towns—slums in the city

Because of the cost of rent in the city centre, the majority of the residents live in satellite towns, rural areas and neighbouring states like Niger and Nasarawa. As was in the past, the satellite towns have not experienced the type of development that is ongoing in the city centre under Mr Wike.

Places like Lugbe, Gwagwalada, Gosa, Karu, Kurudu, Jikowyi, Nyanya, Kubwa, ACO, Dutse, Mpape and some of the other satellite towns are where most workers can afford to live, but in most of these places, the roads are in a deplorable state.

In the last couple of months, the FCT removed the asphalt on 189 roads and relayed new asphalt on these roads. These roads are in the developed parts of the city and they are considered good compared to those in the satellite towns which are impassable and not motorable.

Aside from bad roads, waste management in many of these places is not efficient as residents depend on “Babanbola”, refuse collectors who end up dumping refuse into water channels or roadsides.

This disparity in the allocation of resources predates Wike administration and very little has changed in this regard in the past 10 months that the minister has been in office.

Although, over N117 billion was allocated to the Satellite Towns Development agency in the 2024 budget, they are yet to experience the kind of development that has been experienced in the city centre.

Sadly, one of the major sources of funding for the FCT is the personal income tax paid to the FCT Inland Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), but most workers who are paying the taxes cannot afford to live in the parts of the city where the fund is used to refurbish.

Aside from the satellite towns, granted that the FCT Administration has demolished some slums and shanties, the menace appears not to be largely addressed.

For instance, Guzape, an affluent part of Abuja, has witnessed appreciable investment in road and other infrastructure, but a large slum called Asokoro Village in the district remains unattended to. Ditto for other areas.

Although experts have said the problem of slums could be addressed through a public mass housing system. the FCTA seems not to be prioritising that or looking in that direction.

In the 2024 budget, public buildings gulped N118.3 billion while mass housing got zero capital allocation despite the deficiency in public mass housing.

No mass transit system

The completion and commissioning of the Abuja Metro Train project is seen as a major milestone in the development of the mass transit system in the FCT. However, only three out of the six lots have been completed. The entire stretch of Abaji-Kwali, Gwagwalada-Giri-Lugbe- Kuje-Abuja and Orozo-Jikwoyi-Karu-Nyanya-Mararaba have not been covered.

The removal of fuel subsidy has further impacted cost of transportation in the FCT as workers from Gwagwalada have to pay as much as N1,000 to work and pay the same when returning. While some agencies of government provide subsidised buses for their staff, most workers, including those private and informal sectors, rely on private vehicles to move around the territory.

There is therefore a need for the development of bus mass transit to complement the train service. This remains a major blight in the stride of Mr Wike in the FCT.

Social activist, Deji Adeyanju, commended Mr Wike for the physical infrastructure development he has brought to Abuja. However, he highlighted the lack of mass transit and lopsidedness in the allocation of resources between the city centre and satellite towns.

Mr Adeyanju, a lawyer, urged Mr Wike to emulate the model of Gwarinpa Estate in other areas, emphasising the importance of connecting satellite towns to the city centre by addressing deplorable road conditions and enhancing transportation systems.

He stressed the need for an organised transport system, including timed bus and railway services, to mitigate insecurity challenges and improve residents’ quality of life.

“Doing road is just basic—do the extra like having an organised transport system, it will reduce one chance and insecurity because it is contained and cheaper,” Mr Adeyanju stated.

Meanwhile, on 15 May, the Federal Executive Council also approved the award of a contract for the building of bus terminals and other transport facilities in the territory. Terminals have been proposed to be built within 15 months at Kugbo, Abuja Central Business District and Mabushi.

According to the government, the whole project will cost N51 billion and will be executed by Planet Projects Nigeria Limited, which did similar contracts in Lagos and Oyo states.

While the government continued to crack down on illegal parks and all, the lack of mass transit means that residents are going to continue to rely on small cars for transportation.

Absence of public water

Abuja Water Board is the agency responsible for the provision of pipe-borne water for the FCT. So far, the water infrastructure has not extended to the newly developed areas.

Places like Guzape, and most of the communities along the Airport Road lack access to water infrastructure.

In the past, the government sought loans from China for the Greater Abuja Water project, which is to cost over $311 million. However, the Chinese authorities have yet to disburse the loan. In the 2024 budget, the government provided N3 billion as capital expenditure for the Abuja Water Board.

Meanwhile, open defecation remains a significant issue in Abuja despite the money spent to end it. This problem continues to undermine public health and sanitation in many parts of the city and the satellite towns. The construction of more public toilets can curb the problem.

Infrastructure amidst hunger and demolition

Mr Wike is building Abuja at a time when Nigerians are grappling with tough economic environment making many residents to make the argument “naa bridge we go chop”? a pidgin phrase that means “we can’t eat bridge”.

Furthermore, many residents believe Mr Wike ignored their pain after the removal of the fuel subsidy. While many states provided palliatives in food and transportation fares, the minister did not take any action to alleviate the suffering of the masses in the nation’s capital.

There is also the pain of demolition of buildings to reposition the city. Timothy Nubi, a professor of Estate Management at the University of Lagos, blamed past leaders and Abuja town planners who neglected their responsibility to adhere to the Abuja Master Plan.

Mr Nubi expressed concern over the recurring demolition of buildings due to the failure of development control, stressing the need for consequences for planners who deviate from regulations.

Despite the observed shortcomings, with the giant strides he has made, Mr Wike is one of President Tinubu’s appointees who have given Nigerians some hope in his administration.

