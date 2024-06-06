The budget is estimated at N98.5 billion.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the passage during the plenary on Wednesday after majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

The senate president thereafter referred it to the Committee on FCT for further legislative action and directed it to report back to the Senate within two weeks.

The Deputy Leader of the Senate, Oyelola Ashiru, presented estimates of the budget during the plenary.

The budget was not debated by the senators before it passed second reading.

Supplementary budget means a budget approved in situations where the revenue budget appropriated for activities of the government to be carried out in a fiscal year is not sufficient or where a budget is required for an activity of the government to which budget is not appropriated or where the expenditure budget appropriated for any activity is not sufficient.

President Bola Tinubu presented a budget of N27.5 trillion to the National Assembly last November for the 2024 fiscal year.

The National Assembly passed the 2024 budget with an increase of about N1.2 trillion, making it N28.7 trillion.

N98.5 billion supplementary budget

The Senate stood down the budget on Wednesday because it lacked proper details.

When the document was presented again at Thursday’s plenary, the Senate deputy leader urged his colleagues to support its passage for the development of the FCT.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, also appealed to the senators to support passage of the bill.

Mr Barau said the lawmakers had earlier debated the bill before it was stepped down.

But PREMIUM TIMES had observed that there was no debate on the budget even before it was stepped down and after.

However, following the submission of the deputy senate president, the budget was read and consequently passed for the second time.

