A retired civil servant in Niger State has expressed concerns over the failure of Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State to fulfil some of his promises to retired civil servants in the state with respect to their retirement benefits.

The comment was against the backdrop of the governor’s announcement of his approval of N25 billion for the payment of pensioners in the state.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent, the retiree Yakubu Ibrahim, noted that the governor came into office promising that settlement of pensions and gratuities would be one of his priorities, but that the pensioners have seen nothing forthcoming.

“Pensioners are dying of hunger and frustration every day. We are tired of empty promises, we want to see you in action; pay us our retirement benefits,” Mr Ibrahim said.

“Retirees live from hand to mouth and every day we hear empty promises. People laughed and clapped their hands but no action, by way of releasing the money, to the retirees. This is sad and very unfortunate.”

Mr Ibrahim urged Governor Bago to order the immediate release of the pensions and other retirement benefits to the retirees and not just make promises to attract public applause.

He also urged the governor to investigate the pension sector, adding that many pensioners who retired as far back as 10 years have not been paid while some who retired after them have received theirs.

As part of activities to mark his first anniversary in office, Governor Bago had on Wednesday announced the approval of the sum of N25 billion for the payment of pensions and gratuities of retired state and local government civil servants.

As part of measures to cushion the effects of economic hardship caused by the federal government’s fuel subsidy removal, the governor also announced free transportation for students and medical personnel working in state government-owned health facilities.

Mr Bago stated this at the commissioning of 124 different models of vehicles to mark his first year in office.

The governor said in recognition of civil servants as critical stakeholders who actualise the policies and programmes of governments, his administration would ensure that their entitlements are adequately paid on retirement.

He also said all civil servants due for promotion would be promoted, while students and medical personnel would enjoy free transport to and from work.

Governor Bago also said the government has procured 1, 000 electric vehicles to empower the youths in line with the promotion of the green economy.

