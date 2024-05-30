President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, inaugurated the Wuye bridge interchange, linking Wuse and Wuye Districts in the Federal Capital City (FCC).

Speaking at the inauguration, President Tinubu reassured Nigerians of his administration’s resolve to prioritise their welfare and make it the centrepiece of his national development agenda.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to building a nation where no one is left behind, emphasising that his administration views government as a continuum.

“The best way to achieve greatness is to look forward, aspire for great results, and not be hindered by obstacles. We must see opportunities in obstacles and seize them,” the president stated.

Highlighting ongoing investments in essential services such as water supply, electricity, and road networks, the president said his administration has laid the groundwork for economic growth, social progress, and improved quality of life for residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the completion of the Wuye project would significantly improve traffic flow within and around the district.

“This facility enhances the security of our people, making them the central focus of our development efforts, which is the essence of democracy.

“Our determination to succeed and extend happiness to the teeming population, and bring about prosperity and tangible value of immense proportions to our people is the primary objective of this government,” the president added.

President Tinubu, while commending FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his team for completing a project that was initiated in 2009, expressed his willingness to make personal sacrifices for the welfare and prosperity of Nigerians.

“Your resilience, patience, and unwavering support have been instrumental in making this possible. Projects and results are not realised by chance. They come through thoughtful planning and execution. I am very proud of this achievement,” the president said.

In his remarks, Mr Wike said residents of the FCT had lost hope in the completion of the interchange bridge, linking Wuye and Wuse districts, but now have a reason to rejoice because of the support from the president.

“The FCT is working due to the president’s significant support. This project, initially awarded in 2009 at a cost of N34 billion, was revised to N74 billion before this administration took office on May 29, 2023,” the minister said.

Highlighting the 15-year struggle to complete the bridge and the difficulties faced by people and businesses during this period, Mr Wike said, “Thanks to the president’s determination, we have restored hope with this project’s completion.”

According to the minister, the wide array of projects being inaugurated in the FCT during President Tinubu’s first anniversary would not have been possible without the exclusion of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“Moving us out of TSA made these achievements possible. I sincerely thank you, Mr. President, for this approval,” Mr Wike concluded.

President Tinubu also inaugurated the Defence Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) new office complex in Abuja.

He was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the inauguration of the new DIA complex.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 30, 2024

