A man, Onyebuchi Anene, has died after a member of the Abuja Special Intervention Squad (SIS) of the Nigeria Police spayed teargas on him.

Mr Anene, who lived in Haj Estate with his wife and three children on Arab Road, Kubwa, a satellite town in the federal capital, was returning home from work at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday when his car collided with a motorcycle rider leading to an altercation between both men.

His wife, Ogochukwu Anene, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that eyewitnesses recounted to her the events leading to her husband’s death.

She narrated that during the altercation between her husband and the motorcycle rider, police officers on patrol arrived at the scene and directed both men to follow them to the Byazhin Police Station.

However, both men refused, stating they had already settled the matter and saw no need to go to the station.

The police insisted, but Mr Anene and the motorcycle rider stood their ground. It was at this point that one of the police officers, the driver of the van, shot a canister at close range, which penetrated Mr Anene’s forehead.

“The incident happened on Arab Road, just very close to our house. He was coming back from work around 9 p.m. At the junction, he had an altercation with a motorcyclist who scratched his car.

“As they were arguing, policemen on patrol came and insisted they should go to the police station in Byazhin. He and the motorcyclist said they had settled the matter and didn’t need to go to the station.

“The police insisted and tried to drag him, but he refused because he was close to the estate. He said he had forgiven the motorcyclist. But the driver of the police van, sprayed teargas on him before he shot another teargas on his forehead—what you saw stuck on his face was a teargas canister. That wound is very deep. Blood was gushing out as he called for help.

“They went to Kubwa General Hospital, but they were referred to the National Hospital. At the National Hospital, they said they needed to stabilise him before removing it. He died this morning (Thursday).

“I arrived at the National Hospital around 11 p.m. on Wednesday where I met some police officers delegated by the Byazhin Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to take care of him,” Mrs Anene said.

Police speak

When contacted, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident and said the officer who sprayed the teargas has been arrested.

She said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Anene’s death.

“While the police officer responsible for the accidental discharge is in custody, the commissioner of police expresses profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large.

“He unequivocally condemns the unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer and assures the family and the public of swift justice,” she said.

Special Intervention Squad

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, inaugurated a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the FCT to address the rising crime rate in the area.

Mr Egbetokun stated that the squad comprises trained, well-equipped, and highly mobile police officers. He also said the squad is capable of rapid intervention and effective containment of significant security breaches, particularly in the suburbs of the FCT.

“The alarming rise in criminal activities demands immediate and resolute action from all,” Mr Egbetokun emphasised.

He explained that the squad would also engage in community-oriented policing, reflecting the Nigeria police’s philosophy that public safety is a collaborative effort.

The IGP said by working hand-in-hand with community leaders, residents, and other stakeholders, the squad aims to strengthen the existing bonds between the Police Force and the communities.

“Our goal is to ensure that every corner of the FCT remains a haven for its inhabitants,” Mr Egbetokun said.

The SIS is part of a broader strategy to enhance security and build trust within the community, demonstrating the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to proactive and inclusive policing.

