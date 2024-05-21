PREMIUM TIMES reported how a mob, believed to be workers at the plaza, on Saturday, assaulted two soldiers allegedly over the sale of a mobile phone.

The Nigerian Army has formally announced the closure of Banex Plaza in Abuja, a move expected to raise concerns about the army’s role in a democracy.

Army spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu said the plaza, popular for the sale of phones and other electronics, was shut down after an agreement with the management of the plaza to identify individuals who recently assaulted two soldiers.

“In response to this unfortunate incident, a meeting was convened with the management of Banex Plaza to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous act by temporarily shutting down activities in the plaza….” Mr Nwachukwu, an army colonel, said in a Tuesday statement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a mob, believed to be workers at the plaza, on Saturday, assaulted two soldiers allegedly over the sale of a mobile phone.

A viral video on social media showed the assault as the soldiers in uniform tried to flee from their attackers.

In an apparent retaliation, a group of soldiers invaded the plaza where they also assaulted some civilians.

The army spokesperson had told PREMIUM TIMES that the assault on the soldiers would be investigated.

This newspaper also reported on Sunday that soldiers blocked the entrance to the plaza, essentially preventing any business from going on in the shops in the plaza.

Such incidents as happened at Banex Plaza are supposed to be investigated by the police who would then prosecute those found culpable. The shutdown could also have been announced by civil authorities such as the Abuja administration or the Abuja Municipal Council Area where the plaza is located.

However, the army suggested it was leading the investigation, saying it wanted to prevent a fatal assault on soldiers as happened in Okuama, Delta State, recently.

“This investigation ultimately aims at ensuring the security of the Federal Capital Territory and to prevent such unwarranted attacks on own personnel and other security operatives, as has been observed in other areas, such as the unfortunate attack in Okuama,” Mr Nwachukwu wrote.

