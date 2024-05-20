Terrorists, on Sunday, attacked Dawaki, a community near Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The terrorists, locally called bandits, numbering about 50, reportedly kidnapped about 20 persons during the attack which reportedly occurred between 7.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

A resident of the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists broke into some houses and took some of the occupants away through the mountains in the area.

“The incident happened yesterday between 7:30 and 830 p.m. Location – Dawaki by News Engineering (urban shelter) at Fulani junction,” the source said. “Heavily armed bandits numbering approximately 50 men and women.”

The resident, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said about six houses were broken into and residents were taken away through the mountains.

“About 15-20 people were taken away. I was at the mosque when I received the distress call about the sound of guns. Some vehicles were shot at and houses broken into,” the source said.

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached via calls and SMS at the time of filing this report.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but several armed groups operate in neighbouring states to Abuja.

Details later…

