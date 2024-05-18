About 15 persons have been captured in a viral video physically assaulting two soldiers in Abuja.

The video, which went viral on X, indicates that the incident happened at the popular Banex Plaza in the Wuse 2 District of the federal capital.

it was gathered that the incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The mob was seen in the video chasing and beating the two soldiers who tried to fight back.

One of them was overpowered by the mob who hit him hard with objects. The other one tried to escape but was pushed by his attackers who also hit him repeatedly.

It could not be ascertained immediately what offence the soldiers committed to warrant the assault.

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak with the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, some videos have surfaced on social media platforms showing some military personnel storming the plaza in an apparent retaliation.

One of the videos shows how some persons who appear to be shop owners and traders in the plaza were running away as the soldiers arrive.

Another video shows some civilians being punished by the soldiers.

Details later…

