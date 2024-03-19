The air component of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) has destroyed terrorists’ logistics storage in Palele near Shiroro, Niger State, on 15 March.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Edward Gabkwet, an air vice marshal, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the air strike east of Palele in Niger, followed confirmation of a cache of arms in the location.

He said the operation was executed with speed and precision, resulting in significant damage to the target area, including a secondary explosion confirming the destruction of arms and ammunition.

According to him, the weapons are believed to be part of the arsenal of a wanted terrorist.

“These strikes have no doubt degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians, especially in Kaduna and Niger states.

“The NAF, along with other surface forces, will continue to maintain dominance over areas of concern through enhanced situational awareness, continuous patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorists’ safe-havens,” he added.

Mr Gabkwet appealed for support and information from the public on the movement of terrorists and other criminal elements for prompt action.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

