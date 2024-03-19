The air component of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) has destroyed terrorists’ logistics storage in Palele near Shiroro, Niger State, on 15 March.
The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Edward Gabkwet, an air vice marshal, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the air strike east of Palele in Niger, followed confirmation of a cache of arms in the location.
He said the operation was executed with speed and precision, resulting in significant damage to the target area, including a secondary explosion confirming the destruction of arms and ammunition.
According to him, the weapons are believed to be part of the arsenal of a wanted terrorist.
“These strikes have no doubt degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians, especially in Kaduna and Niger states.
“The NAF, along with other surface forces, will continue to maintain dominance over areas of concern through enhanced situational awareness, continuous patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorists’ safe-havens,” he added.
Mr Gabkwet appealed for support and information from the public on the movement of terrorists and other criminal elements for prompt action.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999