The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 10 passengers were killed on Monday in a lone traffic accident involving a DAF trailer on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Jonas Agwu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the crash was a result of excessive speed, overloading and fatigue.

According to him, the driver lost control of the wheels and crashed into a ditch at about 10:30 a.m. with 172 male passengers aboard the trailer.

Mr Agwu said 10 of the passengers died while 48 sustained injuries.

He said the FRSC rescue team evacuated the victims to St. Anthony and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hospitals in Kaduna.

“Efforts are ongoing by FRSC Operatives to follow up on the injured victims in the hospitals to ensure they receive necessary medical attention, ” he added.

Mr Agwu quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, as urging sector commanders to strengthen nationwide enforcement and advocacy campaigns against speeding, overloading and reckless driving.

Mr Ali-Biu said they must also caution trailer drivers against conveying human beings on top of goods in their vehicles.

He directed the commanders to commence result-oriented patrol operations with mobile courts along critical corridors, with immediate effect.

(NAN)

