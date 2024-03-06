The Niger State Government, in partnership with a diversified agriculture value chain group, Origin Group, has taken delivery of agricultural equipment to scale up agricultural production and promote national policy on food security.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, Bologi Ibrahim, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Origin Group, using its proprietary themed support system called Total Agricultural Support Programme (TASP) in partnership with Campo Company of Brazil is engaging in a specialised agro support programme with the Niger State Government.

The equipment received include 500 large capacity tractors, 500 harvesters of varying capacities and1000 different agricultural and irrigation equipment and farm implements.

The programme, which is equally aimed at supporting 50,000 hectares fully irrigated food production hubs in Niger State, will help the State to scale up its desire to deepen food production, wealth creation, and employment opportunities for the teeming population of the State.

The landmark initiative, when fully implemented, will eradicate drudgery including 50 per cent post-harvest and revenue losses by farmers.

The Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration says it remains committed to the Agricultural revolution of the State and to his desire to make Niger State the Agricultural hub of Nigeria.

Niger, Lagos sign MoU on food items

In a related development, Governor Bago and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Produce-For-Lagos initiative.

The Produce-For-Lagos initiative is a long term strategic partnership between Niger and Lagos states, where Niger will produce food items (paddy, tubers, legumes, grains etc.) and Lagos State will be positioned to be a major organised market (off takers).

The farmers in Niger State will have a ready market for their produce while Lagos State residents can be assured of availability and price stability of food items.

In the long term, this initiative will create a ready supply of farm produce directly to the ongoing massive Lagos food logistics in Ketu Ireyun, Epe.

