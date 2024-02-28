The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has attributed the power outage being experienced in Abuja to a fault affecting the 33kV NIPP feeder and repairs on the transmission station at AT4.

The management of AEDC made this known in a statement posted via its official X handle on Tuesday night.

“The Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) wishes to notify its esteemed customers in (Abuja) that the power outage being experienced is due to a fault affecting the 33kV NIPP feeder and repairs on the transmission station at AT4 are ongoing,” the company said.

The AEDC said the locations affected are Dantata Estate, FO1, Chikakore, Byazhin, Byazhin Across, Gbazango, Guida community, Military Pension Board area, and its environs.

“While we regret the inconvenience caused by the power outage, please be assured that all the relevant stakeholders are working relentlessly to ensure the power supply is restored soonest,” it said.

In recent days, residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have experienced electricity outages and power cuts.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had last Friday said there would be a seven-hour power interruption on Saturday and Sunday in some parts of Abuja.

The company said this was to enable its maintenance crew carry out planned preventive maintenance on its 132/33kV 2X100MVA Power Transformers in the Apo Transmission Substation.

