Workers across Nigeria are set for the national protests called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Tuesday and Wednesday over the economic hardship in the country exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies and devaluation of the Naira.

Plateau

In Plateau, the state council of the NLC said it has concluded arrangements to join the protest.

Eugene Manji, the state NLC chairman, told NAN on Monday in Jos, that the council held its state executive council meeting, and had concluded arrangements for the protest.

Mr Manji said all NLC affiliates had been briefed, and had been urged to fully mobilise their members for the protest.

“We have just completed the meeting for the final mobilisation.

“As I speak to you, we are still at the venue of the meeting, and we are going ahead with the protest tomorrow.

“We are urging all affiliates to come out in their numbers to participate in the protest in support of the workers and suffering masses,” he said.

The chairman told NAN that adequate security personnel would be mobilised to ensure that hoodlums did not hijack the protest.

According to him, the NLC will meet with security agencies later on Monday, to fine-tune the arrangements.

Kogi

In Kogi, the NLC on Monday appealed to security operatives to provide adequate protection during the protest.

Amari Gabriel, the NLC chairman, said that the appeal became imperative in view of an unconfirmed planned attack on the workers.

“We just rose from our State Executive Council (SEC) meeting upholding the decision of the national body of NLC to file out in protest against the prevailing hardship in the country.

READ ALSO:

y written letters to all the security operatives informing them of our planned two days of peaceful protest. We are ready unless there’s a contrary instruction.

“It’s in view of this that we are calling on the security operatives to give us adequate protection during our peaceful protest.

“This is because we are going to be peaceful during the protest.

”We urge the Federal Government to do something to salvage the situation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the NLC had on 16 February declared a two-day nationwide mass protest, to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, over the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

Adamawa

In Adamawa, the police have deployed personnel at strategic positions to ensure the safety of lives and property ahead of the protest.

In a statement in Yola on Monday, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, cautioned citizens against violent activities before, during and after the protest.

“The Command has deployed a high visibility police patrol across major areas, including government installations, private/public warehouses, hospitals, schools, markets, and residential areas, among others,” he said.

“The Command is committed towards safeguarding lives and properties during the nationwide protests expected to commence between 27th and 28th February 2024,” he stated.

He said the police in the state acknowledged that every citizen has the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

“We strongly and in clear terms advise that all processions should be conducted within the context of the law, as the Police will act in accordance with the rules of engagement to protect the rights and ensure that citizens rights were not violated,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, has resolved to ensure hitch-free conduct of the procession across the state.

He said in collaboration with sister security agencies in the state, the police will not hesitate to halt any individual or groups that may want to hide behind these peaceful protests to cause a breakdown of law and order.

He advised the good people of the state to continue to pursue their lawful businesses without any fear of threat or intimidation and report any suspicious character to the Police.

“The CP urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against all forms of violence and be law-abiding,” he stated.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

