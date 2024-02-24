The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday said there would be a seven-hour power interruption on Saturday and Sunday in some parts of Abuja.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement Friday evening.

The TCN said this is to enable its maintenance crew to carry out planned preventive maintenance on its 132/33kV 2X100MVA Power Transformers in the Apo Transmission Substation.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the public that its maintenance crew will carry out planned preventive maintenance on its 132/33kV 2X100MVA power Transformers in Apo Transmission Substation,” Ms Mbah said.

She explained that the maintenance jobs are slated for Saturday and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Consequently, she said there will be power interruption through both transformers and Abuja distribution company (DisCo) will be unable to offtake power from the two transformers for distribution to its customers in Garki, Asokoro, Lugbe, Airport Rd, Gudu, Gaduwa, parts of Lokogoma, Apo, Kabusa, Guzape and Nepa Junction for seven (7) hours.

“Power supply will be restored on both days by 4 pm. TCN regrets the inconvenience this may cause to electricity consumers in the affected areas,” she said.

The announcement only adds to the experiences of Abuja residents, most of whom, like their counterparts across the country, experience daily power cuts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

