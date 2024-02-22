The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pledged to support the building of staff quarters at the Nigerian Law School (NLS) in the nation’s capital.

He made this pledge when he received a delegation of officials of the Nigerian Law School (NLS) led by its Director-General, Isa Ciroma, on a courtesy visit to his office on Thursday.

Mr Wike congratulated the NLS on its 60th anniversary and noted that the attainment of the feat by the legal institution was a major milestone.

He said, “By the grace of God, we wish you a happy 60th birthday. It is not easy to attain the age of 60 and where it has to do with the establishment of an institution, it is not a mere feat. It’s worth celebrating.”

He thanked Mr Ciroma for his nomination as a distinguished award recipient during the anniversary celebration in recognition of his support for the legal institution.

Request for staff quarters

On the request by the DG for the provision of residential staff quarters and operational vehicles for the Abuja Law School, the Mr Wike assured that it would be considered for inclusion in the FCT’s 2024 statutory budget.

The minister said that the FCT Administration will continue to give the necessary support to the agencies of the government that conduct businesses within the city.

He said the legal profession was his primary constituency, and it would be out of place if he was not able to render support when the need arose.

In his remarks, Mr Ciroma said they were on the visit to formally welcome the minister to the FCT and to also thank him for what he has done for the NLS as one of its major benefactors over the last 60 years.

Speaking on Mr Wike’s contributions to the law school, the DG said, “Except for the founders of the Law School, nobody has done what you have done for the Nigerian Law School; to do an entire campus, to also build a 900-capacity hostel in Yenagoa, 1,500 multipurpose halls, and other things that we don’t want to mention here.”

The DG, however, appealed for the intervention of the minister in the Abuja Law School, especially the provision of residential staff quarters and operational vehicles.

Mr Ciroma also informed the minister about the 60th anniversary of the NLS and his nomination as one of the recipients of the Distinguished Award of the institution.

Present at the event were the FCTA Acting Permanent Secretary, Samuel Atang; General Counsel, Salman Dako; Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Chinedu Elechi; SSA to the Minister on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation, Benedict Dauda; Director of Administration of the NLS, Aderonke Osho; the head of Academics of the institution, Samson Osamolu and others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

