Former governor of Plateau State, who is the senator representing Plateau South District, Simon Lalong, has expressed shock over the murder of the state Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sylvanus Namang.
Mr Namang was one of two men killed when some unidentified gunmen attacked a pub in Pankshin Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.
He was reported to have travelled to the area to attend a funeral.
Mr Lalong said he was devastated by the news of the killing of the APC spokesperson, who he described as a journalist, politician and community leader.
In a statement by his media adviser, Makut Macham, the former governor said the killing was unfortunate and condemnable, urging the security agencies to bring the killers to justice.
He said Mr Namang’s death was a big loss to his family and the APC in the state and nation at large.
The senator said Mr Namang was an accomplished journalist and media manager who rose to the peak of his career before taking part in active politics where he gave the APC sound visibility upon taking over as State Publicity Secretary.
The former governor commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that the APC family would do everything possible to unearth those behind his murder and ensure they face justice.
