The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, has been shot dead.
Mr Namang was killed on Saturday, in Pankshin town, Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The APC chairman in Plateau, Rufus Bature, confirmed the murder to PREMIUM TIMES.
He described the deceased as a dependable ally who was deeply committed to the development of the APC at the grassroots and state levels.
Mr Bature siad the party is preparing an official statement on the incident.
Our correspondent gathered that Mr Namang was gunned down outside his hotel room at about 7:30 p.m on Saturday.
The police have yet to speak on the murder and the motive is not yet known.
READ ALSO: Ondo 2024: Tinubu has no anointed candidate among APC aspirants Ohunyeye
Plateau, like many other states in Nigeria, has witnessed different attacks by armed persons in recent weeks.
The attacks by diverse armed groups have persisted despite the efforts of security agencies.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999