The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, has been shot dead.

Mr Namang was killed on Saturday, in Pankshin town, Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The APC chairman in Plateau, Rufus Bature, confirmed the murder to PREMIUM TIMES.

He described the deceased as a dependable ally who was deeply committed to the development of the APC at the grassroots and state levels.

Mr Bature siad the party is preparing an official statement on the incident.

Our correspondent gathered that Mr Namang was gunned down outside his hotel room at about 7:30 p.m on Saturday.

The police have yet to speak on the murder and the motive is not yet known.

Plateau, like many other states in Nigeria, has witnessed different attacks by armed persons in recent weeks.

The attacks by diverse armed groups have persisted despite the efforts of security agencies.

