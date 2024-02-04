The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled elections in 16 polling units in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau because of missing ballot papers.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Plateau, Oliver Agundu, said in a statement on Saturday night that the election has been rescheduled for Sunday, 4 February.

Mr Agundu said that voting would commence at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

The REC stated that the commission discovered on the eve of the re-run on Saturday that the ballot papers for 16 polling units had gone missing.

He said that the matter had been referred to the security agencies for investigation.

“Determined that voters in the affected polling units were not disenfranchised, the commission convened a stakeholders’ meeting to explain the situation and discuss the way forward.

“It was resolved that the commission should remobilize and conduct the election in the affected polling units on Sunday, February 4, 2024, to conclude the process in the Federal Constituency.

“Consequently, the election will be held in three polling units (out of 216) in Naraguta “B” Ward and 13 polling units (out of 187) in Tudun Wada-Kabong Ward of Jos North LGA, making a total of 16 polling units (out of 403) with 15,904 registered voters.

“To allow for the reconfiguration of the BVAS devices and other logistics arrangements, stakeholders agreed that voting would commence at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

“As usual, all voters in the queue before 3:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote,” he said.

Mr Agundu appealed to all eligible voters in the constituency to come out and cast their votes peacefully for the candidates of their choice.

He emphasised that the arrangement only affected registered voters in the 16 polling units in the federal constituency, saying that it does not affect registered voters in the Jos North Senatorial District.

(NAN)

