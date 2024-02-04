The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Guma I State Constituency in Benue, Terwase Uche, has been declared winner of the rerun election by the Returning Officer, Julius Ikya.

Mr Ikya declared Mr Uche as the winner of the rerun election on Saturday in Daudu, the constituency headquarters.

Declaring the result, the returning officer said that Mr Uche polled 5,289 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who polled 4,134 votes while the Labour Party (LP) candidate scored 2,833 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the constituency has six council wards namely Mbabai, Mbadwem, Mbawa, Nyiev, Uvir and Mbayev Yandev.

(NAN)

