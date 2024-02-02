Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has condemned the killing of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government Local Government area of the state, Oba Segun Aremu.
The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Friday, described the killing as reckless, shocking and abominable.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the royal father was reportedly shot dead in his palace on Thursday night by gunmen who also whisked away his wife and two others.
He called on security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away and bring the hoodlums to book.
“We will certainly get the perpetrators and ensure that this is their last crime against humanity,”
he said.
“My profound condolences go to the people of Koro.
“Our hearts are broken, and we stand by them at this time and always.”, Mr AbdulRasaq said.
(NAN) (www nannews.ng)
