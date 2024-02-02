The Women Affairs Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has expressed concern over the increasing incidence of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the federal capital, Abuja.

Its Mandate Secretary, Adebayo Benjamins-Laniyi, expressed the concern on Thursday at a news conference to mark her 100 days in office.

Mrs Benjamins-Laniyi said that a total of 3,072 cases of GBV have been reported in recent times in the FCT, adding that 2,000 of the cases were reported in the last 100 days.

She attributed the spike in the number of reported cases to the renewed confidence the residents have in the current administration.

She restated her determination to leave no woman or adolescents behind, adding that even the men were speaking out against GBV.

The mandate secretary promised to promote an all-inclusive governance by carrying everyone along in the discharge of her duties.

She revealed plans to work towards reviving the defunct FCT female football team, the FCT Queens.

She identified some of her key activities within the last 100 days to include stakeholder consultations and familiarisation visits to key stakeholders and women groups.

She added that she equally sensitised the wives of traditional rulers and Area Council Chairmen in the FCT on GBV.

“We also commemorated the 2023 UN Women 16 days of advocacy against GBV in FCT, as well as hosted the First Lady’s Renewal Hope Humanitarian Programme for the aged.

“I have also toured all facilities under my office, including FCT Unity Children’s Home in Gwako, Gwagwalada, FCT Transit Home/Juvenile Correctional Centre and Karu Children’s Home.

“Others are Baby Friendly Centres/Creches in Areas 11 and Area 3, FCT Women Vocational and Empowerment Centre, Zuba, Poultry Farm Project, Pasali, and Groundnut Processing Centre, Kulo in Abaji, among others,” she said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

