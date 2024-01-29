Residents have fled their homes in Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, and Ejima villages of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State after attacks by gunmen left at least eight people dead.

The number took the death toll of atrocities by terrorists in the area over the past few weeks to 38.

According to information obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the assailants stormed the villages Saturday evening and started shooting sporadically.

Speaking with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Sunday, Sunday Igbinowanhia, a Nigerian Army major-general who is the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, said troops dislodged the gunmen from the communities after a three-hour gunfight on Saturday.

But two soldiers and a law enforcement agent died in the battle.

The military commander said: “Three deceased, comprised of two soldiers and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, were recorded, and two other soldiers were wounded and receiving treatment at the Nigerian Air Force hospital in Makurdi.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said, she had not been briefed on the latest incident.

Residents flee villages

However, an indigene of the area, Oche Hyacinth, told journalists in Makurdi on Sunday that residents had fled the villages into the bush.

“Everyone has run into the bush. No one can say the number of the casualties now,” Mr Hyacinth said.

“Women and children are currently moping in the bush in Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, Ejima, and Okpokpolo, where they have all abandoned their homes.”

Following the unabated attacks, locals have called on the authorities to permanently deploy troops to the Agatu communities in the state.

Abel Jacob, the leader of the “Concerned Youths” in Ejima and Ogwumogbo, said the attackers had killed many farmers and razed down whole communities.

“From the last attacks, over 30 people died and in Ejimagegah, Ejima Ge-Che, and Ogwumogbo in Agatu LGA and property valued at N100 million destroyed,” Mr Jacob said.

The lawmaker representing Agatu State Constituency, Godwin Edoh, also confirmed the attack to journalists on Sunday.

He said, “The attackers invaded three communities – Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, and Ejima – on Saturday between 12 and 4 p.m. Eight people were killed and several people are still missing.

“Despite all our efforts, the killings have persisted. No one is coming to our aid and the governor is quiet. I do not understand this,” the lawmaker said.

Benue’s grim toll

Over 28,997 lives were lost to insecurity in Benue

At least 28,997 have died in Benue State over recent years as a result of insecurity, according to a presentation given at a symposium in October 2023 by Vincent Gisaor, a professor in the Department of Economics at the Federal University, Wukari.

In a report titled “The Socio-Economic Development of Benue State: The Journey Ahead,” Mr Gisaor also said over 54,476 homes were destroyed and agricultural products worth over N21 billion were lost.

