The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, says that he has been served a court injunction to recognise only eight members of the assembly.

Mr Dewan stated that the 16 sacked lawmakers, and the other 16 with certificates of return, were all laying claim to the seats.

The speaker made the disclosure when he addressed journalists on Tuesday in Jos, following the resumption of the lawmakers’ long recess, after the Court of Appeal sacked 16 members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight members gained access to the temporary premises of the assembly, but the others were denied entry.

“At present, there are 32 members laying claim to the seats.

“Since the 32 members had their certificates of return, and are laying claim to their mandates, it would be unlawful to admit them into the chambers.

“For now, only eight members will be sitting. I have a court injunction restraining the House from inaugurating the 16 APC members.

“Yes, they have their certificates of return issued to them by INEC, but they can’t be inaugurated until the final determination or vacation of the injunction,’’ he said.

NAN reports that there was mild drama earlier on Tuesday, at Old Government Jos, the temporary venue of the assembly, after a police tear gas accidentally went off.

The tear gas went off as police personnel were trying to stop supporters of the sacked members from gaining access to where the lawmakers were billed to sit.

NAN also reports that the temporary assembly complex has been taken over by security personnel.

(NAN)

